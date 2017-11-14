Memories, anecdotes and gyaan: How Twitter is celebrating Chidlren's Day

[India], November 14 (ANI): A famous anecdote says when an adult asked a five-year-old who he was, he answered he was someone whom the adult wanted to be. And rightly so.

How we wish we could relive the golden days our lives again!

Twitter comes to the rescue, whenever life fails to give the options to revisit the childhood.

On Children's Day today, the nation, keeping in with the Twitter tradition, is celebrating by uploading their childhood pictures on the micro-blogging site, or changing their display pictures to them.

One user tweeted, "So basically, i was born with chubby cheeks, i was never fat. Happy children's day children ?? #childhood #ChildrensDaySpecial" Another tweeted, "Childhood is about innocence and playfulness. Wishing a very Happy Children's day to the child inside all of us! ????????" And there are others, who are suffering the deluge. But they have a better way, rather option, to shut down the tradition-keepers. A user tweeted, "A quick reminder for People who are/will upload their childhood pics on social media and spam everybodies Timeline on account of #ChildrensDay : "World Nude Day" will come on saturday, May 5, 2018. Thank you!" When not talking about their own childhood, the Twitterati, including celebrities, expressed how it felt being parents to these children. Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted, "Am blessed to be a parent....#HappyChildrensDay" And there are others who are utilising the opportune moment to deliver some much-needed gyaan. "From mom's "baby" to someone's "babu" we all grew up . #ChildrensDay #HappyChildrensDay," one of the twitterati posted. Another user misses her childhood: "Childhood is the most beautiful of all life's seasons ?? I'm Missing those colourful homeworks ?? #ChildrensDay" "Never let the child in you die! Happy #ChildrensDay :) #TuesdayThoughts," tweeted another user. One of the tweets said, "Somewhere deep inside everyone is still a kid ?? Embrace it #ChildrensDay" Another user's tweet was fairly agreeable: "Happy #ChildrensDay to all the children's in the world and especially to all those 18+ ppl who cant grow beard ????" And there were others who could not help resist including politicos in their harmless humour. One user tweeted, "Happy Children's Day Rahul Gandhi ..May you get to watch chota Bheem Sooon???? #ChildrensDay Happy #BalDiwas" Social causes also made way to the hashtags. Leprosy Mission India tweeted, "More than 10,000 children are diagnosed with #leprosy every year in India. Diagnosis of leprosy in a child causes intense psychological distress to the child, family members, and to the community. #ChildrensDay" Tech Squad Team India tweeted, "Children spread joy and happiness in every season, as they are most beautiful creation of God. They spread fragrance of love wherever they go And stay where they get love #ChildrensDay #Neheru #Bachpan #Bangalore #Bhubaneswar #Baldiwas #PanditJawaharlalNehru #childhoodmemories" For the unversed, Children's Day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, who was said to be fond of children. (ANI)