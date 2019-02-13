Mention caste, sub-caste: Congress feedback form asks party workers

[India], Feb 13 (ANI): After the recent Congress roadshow in Lucknow, party workers meeting with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia in Uttar Pradesh are being asked to fill in a feedback form that asks for their caste and sub-caste as well as details of their social media accounts.

The comprehensive data collection exercise by the party is considered as its endeavor towards ensuring adequate and equal representation to all castes in the party. However, during elections in Uttar-Pradesh, almost every major party in poll fray attempts to play the caste card.

Moreover, the collection of information about the social media presence of Congress workers is perceived as the party’s attempt to optimally tap the social media presence of its workers so as to reach out to maximum number of voters with party’s policies and poll promises.

After her debut in the party as general secretary in charge of UP east, Priyanka is holding marathon meetings with the party workers from various Lok Sabha constituencies spread over the eastern Uttar Pradesh. Her meeting with the party workers is considered as her bid to rejuvenate the party’s ranks and files including the booth level workers ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Priyanka Gandhi is conducting elaborate discussions with every party worker including elders, women, and youngsters on how to run the Congress party. She is also holding a comprehensive discussion about the strategy and who should be the probable candidates for the upcoming polls,” said Anshu Awasthi , a UP Congress spokesperson.

“These are just for the party information. All the forms we have to ask for this information,” said Awasthi.

Another party worker said that Congress wants to ensure that no section or caste of the society is left without being adequately represented in the party.

“Congress party wants to ensure that all sections and caste find equal representation and is asking for the caste and sub-caste because of this reason only,” said a party worker who came from Gorakhpur.

On Tuesday also, Priyanka held daylong meetings with local Congress leaders and scores of party workers at the party office in Lucknow. She on Monday participated in a mega roadshow along with party president Rahul Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia in Lucknow. (ANI)