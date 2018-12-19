Mera Bharat mahaan, meri madam mahaan, says Indian national Ansari's mother to Sushma Swaraj

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): On meeting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj here on Wednesday, repatriated Indian national Hamid Ansari's mother Fauzia Nehal Ahmed Ansari thanked the minister saying, "Mera Bharat mahaan, meri madam mahaan, sab madam ne hi kiya hai."

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted, "Welcome home, son! Indian national, Hamid Ansari returns home after six years of incarceration in Pakistan. EAM @SushmaSwaraj warmly welcomed him in Delhi today."

Ansari was arrested six years back after he went to Pakistan to meet a woman he had befriended through social media. He returned to India yesterday after completing his three-year prison sentence in Pakistan jail. Ansari reunited with his family at the Attari-Wagah border last evening. His mother, Fauzia Nehal Ahmed Ansari, who called her son's release "a victory of humanity", said that he had no "bad intentions". "My son went with noble intentions. Hamid had no bad intentions, but initially went missing and was later caught and framed. He shouldn't have gone without a visa. His release is a victory for humanity," Hamid's mother told ANI on Monday. Ansari was awarded three-year imprisonment by a military court in December 2015 after being slapped with charges of espionage and involvement in anti-state activities on him. (ANI)