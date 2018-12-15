Mercury dips as chill envelops national capital

[India], December 15 (ANI): After much delay, the winters have already arrived over the plains of the Northern part of India. In the national capital, the temperature dropped by three degrees during the last two days. This sudden change in the temperature can be because of the heavy snowfall in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Jammu-Kashmir.

From the past two days, the chilly northerly winds flowing from the ice-capped Himalayas have engulfed Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.

In Delhi on Saturday, the minimum and maximum temperature was hovering at 9 Degree Celsius and 22 Degree Celsius. In Haryana's Hisar too, the night temperature was 6.3-degree Celsius. In the majority of the northern states the temperature has reached in single digits.

According to the private weather forecasting agency, Skymet, "No fresh active Western Disturbance is expected to approach as of now. Therefore, icy cold northerly winds will continue for the next few days. In wake of his, we can expect a further drop in both day and night temperatures. We expect parts of Punjab, Haryana and North Rajasthan to even experience frost during the morning hours in the coming days. Moderate to dense fog is possible over parts of these states."

With the year ending, the Southern states too are witnessing a fluctuation in the weather.

After the depression in Bay of Bengal has picked up the pace, severe cyclone is expected to hit Andhra Pradesh and Tamilnadu leading to heavy downpour in these regions.

"It is very likely to intensify further into a tropical storm by tonight. Chances are also there that it might become a Severe Cyclonic Storm in subsequent 48 hours but it would be for a very short duration. The cyclonic storm would be seventh in the row and would be named as Phethai. The system would continue to move in north­northwest direction and would be heading towards Andhra Pradesh Coast. The probable cyclone is likely to cross the coast somewhere between Ongole and Kakinada by the afternoon of December 17," the forecast agency added.

At present, the Cyclone is still away from the coast to give any weather over the coastal areas. However, later in the day. light rain showers are expected to hit the region signalling its appearance all along the North Coastal Tamil Nadu and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The people residing on the caostal lines are suggested to park vehicles under solid shelter. They must close shutters or board-up or heavily tape all windows.

Draw curtains and lock doors. People must also prepare an evacuation kit of having warm clothes, essential medications, baby formula, nappies, valuables, important papers, photos and mementos in waterproof bags to be taken with your emergency kit and Remain indoors (with your pets). Stay tuned to your local radio/TV for timely information on the upcoming cyclone.(ANI)