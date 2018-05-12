[India] May 12 (ANI): Mercury may touch 50 degree Celsius in parts of Rajasthan, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

Chetan Sharma, scientist, India Meteorological Department, Rajasthan told ANI that temperature can go up to 47-50 degree Celsius in parts of Rajasthan.

"Temperature would by around 45 degree Celsius in Jaipur in the months of May and June. Bikaner, Churu and adjoining districts will be hotter," Sharma said.

Rajasthan is in the grip of intense heat wave. Ajmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Kota divisions are badly affected.

At least 36 people have died and around 200 people were injured in the eastern part of Rajasthan when a heavy dust storm and thunderstorm hit the state on the intervening nights of May 2 and 3. (ANI)