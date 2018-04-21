Mercury on rise in Madhya Pradesh

[India], Apr. 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh continued to reel under a heat wave as the city sweltered from past couple of days.The mercury rose by a couple of degrees across several places on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department stated that Mandla has recorded maximum temperature of 44 degrees and there are no chances of respite from the heat in the state in coming days.

It is expected that the temperature of the state capital, Bhopal, will also rise from 38`c to 42`c in the coming days. (ANI)