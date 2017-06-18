Mercury rises in Delhi on Sunday, rain likely on Monday

New Delhi: The mercury rose on Sunday in the national capital with the maximum temperature recorded at 35.6 degree Celsius, four notches below the season's average. Monday might see some respite as rains are likely during the daytime, said weather officials.

"Rains are likely on Monday during the daytime. This would drop the temperature and bring respite as compared to Sunday," said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature on Sunday settled at 26.6 degrees, a notch below the season's average but after a cloudy and pleasant Sunday morning, the heat started rising.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature dropped by seven degrees to 31.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below average.