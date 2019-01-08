Meritorious students from Himachal visit Hyderabad as part of Bharat Darshan Tour

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): A group of meritorious students from Himachal Pradesh visited the city on Monday as part of Bharat Darshan Program and interacted with the former captain of Indian cricket team Mohammad Azharuddin.

Azharuddin, who is also the working president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) motivated these students by giving them an inspirational talk.

Speaking to ANI, Azharuddin said, "I had an interaction with these meritorious students from Himachal Pradesh. I learned a lot from these students and I am very happy that these students are visiting my home state of Telangana. The students are enjoying the Hyderabad weather and I wish them the best of luck for their future."

Lecturer Dr. Rajesh, accompanying the group of students told ANI, "The students have visited many places in Hyderabad like Charminar, Golconda, Indian Business School and have interacted with Azharuddin. Now the students will move towards Delhi to visit the parliament. The tour will complete by 9th January 2019." The Bharat Darshan program for these students has been organized by the BJP Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur to motivate these students and to encourage them for excelling in their lives. The group of students, all from government school, has 18 members who have scored meritorious marks in their 10th and 12th standard in the academic year 2017 - 2018. (ANI)