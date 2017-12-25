  1. Sify.com
  4. 'Merry Christmas from Jerusalem, the capital of Israel!' Netanyahu tweets

"Merry Christmas from Jerusalem, the capital of Israel!" Netanyahu tweets

Last Updated: Mon, Dec 25, 2017 17:52 hrs
Jerusalem

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered to play tour guide to Christian pilgrims in a message relayed from Jerusalem, whose recognition as Israel's capital by US President Donald Trump has split global Christian opinion.

A Christmas video on Twitter showed Netanyahu against the backdrop of East Jerusalem, an area laden with Jewish, Christian and Muslim shrines that Israel captured in a 1967 war and which Palestinians want as their own future capital.

In the message, titled "Merry Christmas from Jerusalem, the capital of Israel!" he described Israel as a haven for its 2 percent Christian minority because, he said, "We protect the rights of everyone to worship in the holy sites behind me."

Netanyahu named several Christian pilgrimage sites in Israel - including the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in East Jerusalem's Old City - which would take visitors "in the footsteps of Jesus and the origin of our Judeo-Christian heritage."

"For those of you who come to Israel, I'm going to take a guided tour. In fact, I'll be your guide on this guided tour," Netanyahu said. This would happen Christmas next year he said, without going into the logistics.

