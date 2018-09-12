Met Finance Minister before I left: Mallya

[United Kingdom], Sep 12 (ANI): "I met the Finance Minster before I left," claimed fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya outside London's Westminster Magistrates' Court where his extradition case is being heard.

When Mallya left India in March 2016, Arun Jaitley was holding the post of Union Finance Minister.

To a reporter's question that if somebody tipped him off, Mallya said: "I had a scheduled meeting in Geneva. I met the Finance Minister before I left, repeated my offer to settle with the banks."

Mallya is sought by India for allegedly defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore. (ANI)