MeT predicts heavy rain in Chennai, schools shut today

Chennai: After a few calm days, the rains in Chennai resumed on Sunday night lashing several parts of the city. The Meteorological Department has predicted more rain due to which holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram on Monday.





Heavy rain is likely to continue at isolated places over north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.





Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John for Monday predicted n interesting day with rains in the morning too with breaks. He also said pointed out that Ennore in Chennai recorded a heavy rainfall of 107 mm till now.

Chennai rain helpline: 1913; 044-25367823 | 044-25384965 | 044-25383694