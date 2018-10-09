MeToo: Senior journalist and Union Minister MJ Akbar accused of sexual harassment

New Delhi: As the Me Too movement in India gathers momentum, allegations of sexual assault have surfaced against current Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar, in detailed accounts of him violating consent and conducting uncomfortable interviews with female journalists in hotel rooms.

In her piece titled “To the Harvey Weinsteins of the world” published in October last year, journalist Priya Ramani has alleged that “Akbar is an expert on obscene phone calls, texts, inappropriate compliments and not taking no for an answer.”

I began this piece with my MJ Akbar story. Never named him because he didn’t “do” anything. Lots of women have worse stories about this predator—maybe they’ll share. #ulti https://t.co/5jVU5WHHo7 — Priya Ramani (@priyaramani) October 8, 2018

“I began this piece with my MJ Akbar story. Never named him because he didn’t ‘do’ anything,” journalist Priya Ramani tweeted, referring to an article she wrote for the Vogue magazine in 2017.

The Vogue article was an open letter to “Dear Male Boss” that referred to a purported job interview in a hotel room in Mumbai that appeared to have taken place in 1994 as the age of the “Boss” then was put at 43.

The account said “I escaped that night, you hired me, I worked for you for many months even though I swore I would never be in a room alone with you again”.

The article was written last year against the backdrop of the outing of Harvey Weinstein, the American film producer hit by allegations that triggered the MeToo movement.

The response of Akbar, who is in Nigeria, could not be elicited by this newspaper. Messages requesting comment were sent to both the minister and the external affairs ministry.

While the article at the time of publishing did not mention the name of harasser in question, Ramani who penned the piece confirmed her allegation and named MJ Akbar.

Another woman has also attested to the allegations and said that she was also on the receiving end of the same kinds of offers by Akbar. The incident, she said, occurred in 1995 in Taj Palace in Kolkata after which she declined the job offer.