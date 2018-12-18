MHA approves new tourist, trekking routes in Ladakh

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday approved the proposal of J&K government to open up more tourist and trekking routes in Ladakh region of the state.

The new tourist spots and trekking routes are likely to boost the tourism sector and enhance the economic activity in the region. The proposal of J&K government was in consonance with the success of many tourism initiatives under the Prime Minister's Development Package-2015.

The proposed new tourist routes include Merak-Lema Bend; Chushul-Kartsangla-Mahe; Durbuk-Shahikul-Tharuk-Sato Kargyam-Parma-Erath- Chusul and Loma-Hanley; Korzok- Nurbo-Sumdo-Parangla-Kazaand; and Agyam-Shayok-Durbuk.

The new proposed routes for trekking include Phyang-Dokla-HunderDok-Hunder; Basgo-Ney -HunderDok-Hunder; Temisgam-Largyap - Panchathang - Skuru; and Saspol - Saspochey - Rakurala - Skuru. The validity of the permit system for tourist visiting Ladakh region has been increased to 15 days from the previous limit of 7 days. To ensure safety and security, tourists and trekkers shall not be allowed to night stay on all trekking routes and also on the following tourist routes- Durbuk- Shahikul - Tharuk - Sato Kargyam - Parma - Erath - Chusul and Loma - Hanley; Korzok - Nurbo - Sumdo - Parangla - Kazaand; and Agyam - Shayok - Durbuk. "For effective management of the new routes, J&K government has been advised to constitute a coordinate committee at the district level chaired by Deputy Commissioner, Leh, with the representatives of Army, JK Police, ITBP and other security agencies. The committee will meet once in three months to ensure smooth management of the existing as well as new routes," said the ministry in a statement. (ANI)