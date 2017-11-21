MHA asks J-K govt to consider withdrawing cases against first time stone-pelters

[India], November 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the Mehbooba Mufti-led government in Jammu and Kashmir to consider withdrawing cases against first-time offenders involved in stone-pelting incidents.

It's said that the Centre is keen on announcing the amnesty scheme for stone-pelters in the Kashmir Valley on the suggestion of its special representative Dineshwar Sharma, and reportedly, over 4,500 cases against the youth involved are likely to be dropped.

Jammu and Kashmir went through a phase of stone-pelting, for almost four months, after the killing of Hizbul Mujahidin militant commander Burhan Wani in July last year.

Officers from the army too seem to have a positive view on proposal. A senior officer told ANI that granting amnesty to the youth would be a good step and that the modalities could be worked out as per the policies framed by the MHA. (ANI)