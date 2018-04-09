MHA asks states to tighten security for April 10 Bharat Bandh

[India], Apr. 9 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday issued an advisory to all states to take necessary precautionary measures in the view of Bandh called for Tuesday.

The MHA, in its advisory said, "MHA has advised the states to beef up security and make appropriate arrangements to prevent any untoward incident, including issue of prohibitory orders, if necessary. It has asked for intensification of patrolling in all sensitive locations so as to prevent any loss of life or damage to property."

This notification comes a week after more than ten people were killed in a Bandh called by the Dalit group on April 2 against the alleged dilution of SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court. "The Advisory stressed that District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police be made personally responsible for ensuring that law and order situation remains firmly under control in the areas of their jurisdiction," statement added. According to media reports, a shutdown has been called by some groups for April 10, who are reportedly against caste-based reservations in jobs and education. The groups also aim to protest against the violence that was witnessed on April 2 Bharat Bandh that had seen large-scale violence in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. (ANI)