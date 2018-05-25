MHA creates new division to address women safety issues

[India], May 25 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday created a new division to address issues of women safety comprehensively.

The new division will extensively deal with all aspects of women safety in coordination with relevant departments and state governments.

Punya Salila Srivastava, AGMUT Cadre officer of 1993 batch has been appointed as Joint Secretary to head this Division.

The division will address issues like crime against women, children, elderly persons, Schedule caste and schedule tribe, trafficking, all schemes under NIRBHAYA fund, Crime, and Criminal Tracking & Network System, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and matters relating to Prison legislation and Prison Reforms.

The division would also focus to enhance the capacity of the existing administrative, investigative, prosecution and judicial machinery, along with appropriate measures for rehabilitation of victims and bring attitudinal changes in society. It was also considered to create a National Mission for the safety of women, with the participation of stakeholder departments, who would undertake specified actions in a time-bound manner. It would consider setting up of Special Fast Track Courts (FTCs), strengthening of forensic setup and building up of National Registry of Sexual offenders, appointing additional Public Prosecutors, and providing appropriate medical and rehabilitation facilities to victims. Apart from this, issues like sensitisation of children through appropriate changes in school curriculum, a media campaign for raising awareness, checking proliferation of pornography materials and online contents etc. will also be addressed. The National Mission for Safety of Women would provide a credible response to emerging situation of crimes against women, especially minor girls. It would focus on the time-bound implementation of measures with a tangible impact on women safety, improve coordination by Stakeholder Departments and improve monitoring at mission level of the time-bound prosecution. (ANI)