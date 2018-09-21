MHA denies reports of J-K SPOs' resignation

[India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday refuted reports of the resignation of some Special Police Officers (SPOs) of Jammu and Kashmir, terming it "untrue and motivated".

The Home Ministry in a statement said that reports which appeared in a few sections of the media are "based on false propaganda by mischievous elements."

"Jammu and Kashmir has a professional and committed police force which is fully geared up to meet the security challenges, including those related to Panchayat and urban body elections. Some mischievous elements are trying to project that those SPOs whose services are not renewed due to administrative reasons have resigned," the MHA statement read.

The ministry further said that the terrorists are at backfoot in the valley due to proactiveness of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The MHA clarification came hours after a report surfaced that following the abduction and murder of three SPOs in Shopian district, few SPOs of Jammu and Kashmir resigned. (ANI)