MHA framing model rules for cash transportation under PSAR Act

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said the Centre was framing model rules for cash transportation under the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005 (PSAR Act, 2005) to ensure basic security standards.

The Office of the Home Minister of India (HMO) took to Twitter and said, "MHA is framing model rules for cash transportation under PSAR Act, 2005 to ensure basic security standards of training, manpower, infra, transport etc. ATMs/ digital transactions to remain unaffected. All stakeholders to be consulted before finalisation."

In India, the private security agencies are governed by the PSAR Act of 2005 as enacted by the Parliament with 25 sections and a Schedule. The main purpose behind the legislation is to standardise the rights and duties of private security agencies and other issues in connection therewith. The Act defines 'private security' to an individual, not including a government official, to safeguard and secure any personnel, assets or resources. As described under the Act, "'private security agency' is an individual or group of individuals excluding a public agency or institution involved in the activity of supplying security guards as per necessity. Such agency also provides training to the guards or supervisor and endows the guards to any other company, corporation or undertaking." The Act empowers the Central Government to appoint an officer of the Home Department equivalent to the Joint Secretary of the State to act as the Controlling authority. (ANI)