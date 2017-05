[India], May 26 (ANI): A proposal regarding the hike in the number of seats in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly from 32 to 40 and reservation of five seats for Limboo and Tamang community is under consideration of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

On the draft proposal, the suggestions and views of concerned stakeholders are invited by June 26.

After required consultations, it was decided that amendments be made to increase the seats in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. (ANI)