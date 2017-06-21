MHA organizes Yoga sessions across country on International Yoga Day

[India],June 21(ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) organised various activities across the country on the occasion of International Day of Yoga today.

About 2000 CAPFs personnel have participated in the mass Yoga demonstration today at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The officials of MHA participated in the mass Yoga demonstration at various locations in Delhi.

The Paramilitary Forces celebrated the Yoga Day with full energy and vigour.

About 30,000 personnel of CAPFs participated in Yoga demonstration, organised in various state capitals and other cities. About three lakh personnel did in-situ Yoga demonstration at their respective locations.

The CRPF acted as Nodal Force as desired by MHA for celebration of third International Day of Yoga today at 28 capital cities of India. Approximately 40,000 personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) alongwith their families participated in Yoga kriya today. Respective establishment on Frontiers have conducted Yoga sessions for the Prahari Pariwar and also for the population living along BSF establishments. To mark the occasion, force headquarter conducted a special session at Nizamuddin BSF facility where a group of experts from 'Isha Foundation' of Sadhguru Shri Jaggi Vasudevji exhibited their Yoga routine for the attenders. Today BSF Yoga team of 200 personnel won the "Best Yoga Performer Trophy" of Ministry of Home Affairs, Govenment of India in a function at Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi. In addition to all field formations, BSF organized Yoga demonstrations in 4 States Capital/ cities i.e. Kolkata, Agartala, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops also participated in various Yoga sessions organized at various locations in the country today. Border Out Posts (BOPs) of the Force across the Himalayan border also observed the day with active participation in yoga sessions at high altitudes including BOPs of Ladakh, where temperature remained -25 degree Celsius at some places. ITBP jawans took part in yogabhyas organized at different locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Approx. 25000 ITBP jawans participated in the event across the country. Foreign deployments of the Force in Afghanistan and DR Congo also observed the day. ITBP jawans deployed in anti naxal operations in Chhattisgarh also participated in the Yoga Day. Shri Krishna Chaudhary, DG ITBP participated in the Yogabhyas in a programme organized at ITBP campus at Tigri, New Delhi. In the true spirit of "Yoga" - the SSB, in a befitting manner organized events of yoga in all field formations. The event was organized in 6 frontiers HQrs, 18 Sector HQrs, 66 Battalions and other formations. Today, nearly 500 SSB personnel attended group Yoga at Lucknow, where Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, participated in the Third International Day of Yoga. Smt. Arachana Ramasundram, DG SSB, also participated in the yoga session at the premises of the 25th Bn Campus at Ghitorni, New Delhi, to mark the 3rd International Yoga day. The event was attended by senior officers of Force HQrs SSB and Personnel posted in the 25th Bn SSB. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also celebrated the 3rd International Day of Yoga in Delhi and in all its Bn HQs and Regional Response Centres all over the country. On this occasion, NDRF organized a yoga session at Nehru Park in Delhi. As a prelude to the National event, NDRF rescuers practiced various Yoga Asans, Dhyan and Pranayams on common Yoga protocol for International Day of Yoga issued by Ministry of AYUSH under qualified Yoga instructors. The Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Amulya Kumar Patnaik motivated Delhi Police personnel to practice Yoga in order to deal with stress and fatigue and to increase efficiency in their performance. The Commissioner of Police himself performed Yogasans, along with other senior officers and 2000 participants of all ranks at Ramlila Grounds in Central Delhi. Similar programs were organized by other Districts/Units., police stations, police colonies and polices complexes.(ANI)