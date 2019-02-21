MHA to conduct survey to assess impact of police services

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): The Home Ministry on Thursday commissioned Bureau of Police Research and Development to conduct a survey to assess the impact of police services in order to enhance public satisfaction.

"The survey is aimed to understand public perceptions about the Police, gauge the level of non-reporting of crimes or incidents, the position on ground relating to crime reporting and recording," said a statement released on Thursday.

The survey will begin in March and would cover a representative sample of 1.2 lakh households across the country. "The outcome of the survey is expected to bring out useful suggestions for stakeholders in formulating and implementing appropriate policy responses and changes in the functioning of police at the cutting edge and for improving crime prevention and investigation," the statement added.

The survey will be conducted through the National Council of Applied Economic Research located in the national capital - New Delhi. This also would also understand the public's view of the police response and action and perceptions of the general public about women and child safety. (ANI)