MHA to get satellite from ISRO to strengthen border security

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): A satellite for exclusive use by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

The satellite will be used for the purpose of utilising space resources for security, operational planning and border infrastructure development.

The project is slated to strengthen island and border security and facilitate the development of infrastructure in border and island areas.

The report of task force approved by Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, had identified island development, border security, communication and navigation, GIS and operations planning system and border infrastructure development for use of space technology, according to a Ministry statement.

The report was finalised after MHA had a consultation with all stakeholders including Border Guarding Forces (BGFs), ISRO, National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and Ministry of Defence (MoD). The task force would be headed by Joint Secretary (Border Management) and would have members from BSF, Department of Space and BM Division. To execute the project in a time bound manner, a short, medium and long term plan has been proposed for implementation in five years in close coordination with ISRO and MoD. Major recommendations of the report were to build capacity in BGFs to use space resources for security, operational planning and border infrastructure development. In short term, immediate needs of BGFs would be met by procurement of high-resolution imagery and the hiring of bandwidth for communications. In the midterm, one satellite is being launched by ISRO for the exclusive use of MHA. Over the long term, MHA would develop ground segment and network infrastructure to share satellite resources by user agencies, develop a central archival facility for storing various imagery resources and dissemination of the same to user agencies. Satellite communication would also help in the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in remote areas. Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) -based GPS would provide navigation facilities for operational parties in high altitude, remote and difficult borders and Naxal areas. The government has designated BSF as the lead agency for implementation of ground segment and network infrastructure including the establishment of the archival facility. The project will be implemented by the Ministry of Home Affairs with the assistance of the Department of Space. (ANI)