MHA to reimburse migrant rehabilitation package amount to Punjab

[India], Oct 4 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday approved the proposal for one-time extension of the stipulated cut-off date from November 8, 2016 to August 4, 2017 for the disbursement of Rs. 2.08 Cr by the Punjab Government to the migrant families in the State following anti Sikh riots in 1984.

The decision was based on one of the recommendations of the Justice G.P. Mathur Committee with regard to providing `Rehabilitation package' to the migrant families in Punjab. Justice Mathur Committee was constituted to look into the grievances related to 1984 riots. Its report stated that there were 1020 cases (72 cases verified and recommended for payment while 948 cases were still pending for verification) in which Rehabilitation Grant could not be paid as the scheme has been closed.

The Committee also recommended that the scheme for payment of Rs. 2 lakh as rehabilitation grant as provided in the 2006 would be reopened for a certain period and the State Government of Punjab may be asked to complete the process of verification within a fixed period. Accordingly, with the approval of competent Authority, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) through a letter on May 9, 2016, the Punjab government was requested to verify the pending cases within three months from the date of issue of the letter and make disbursement of the amount from their own budget within stipulated time period but not later than November 8, 2016 and seek the reimbursement from MHA. After a long follow up, the Punjab Government, through a letter dated July 31, 2018 provided the complete details of 104 beneficiaries, along with date of disbursement, against whom total disbursement of Rs. 2.08 Cr (104 x Rs. 2.00 lakh) were made. However, with the approval of one time exemption of the cut-off date by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the amount of Rs. 2.08 Cr will now be reimbursed to Punjab. (ANI)