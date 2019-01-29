MHRD issues order for revision of allowances as per 7th pay commission

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Monday issued order for revision of allowances of teachers, equivalent academic cadre, Registrars, Finance Officers and Controller of Examinations in the Universities and Colleges as per the Recommendations of Seventh Central Pay Commission.

The order will also be applicable over centrally funded Deemed to be Universities.

As per MHRD, the orders came into force with immediate effect.

The revision of allowances is likely to benefit 30000 teaching and equivalent staff in Central Universities and 5500 in Deemed to be Universities.

The Central government on Jan 15 had approved a proposal to extend the 7th Central Pay Commission to the teachers and other academic staff of the state government and government-aided degree level technical institution in the country, which will have additional Central government liability of Rs 1241.78 crore. (ANI)