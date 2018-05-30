Mi-17 helicopter deployed to contain Delhi's Malviya Nagar fire

[India] May 30 (AN): Indian Air Force on Wednesday launched a Mi-17 helicopter attached with a Bambi bucket to douse the massive fire which broke at a rubber factory in New Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

As the fire still continues to rage on, the helicopter will continue to douse it by refilling its Bambi bucket from a nearby Yamuna reservoir.

The helicopter was dispatched from Palam Air Force station.

It's been 12 hours since the firefighting started.

Previously on Tuesday night when the massive fire broke out at the godown, 40 tenders were rushed to the spot to no avail. (ANI)