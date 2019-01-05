Michel instrumental in other defence deals also: ED tells Delhi court

The role of Christian Michel has come out in other deals as well, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told a Delhi court on Saturday which sent the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland deal to judicial custody till February 26.

The ED counsel also alleged that all the documents submitted in the Italian court were false and that he has evidence to prove it.

"His (Christian Michel) role has also come out in other defence deals and money seems to be flowing in that also. We have documents to show they misled the Italian court. Our probe has been fruitful. We have investigated how cash circulated through multiple bank accounts and Hawala transactions," said ED counsel.

Earlier on December 29, the court had sent Michel to a seven-day ED remand. The AgustaWestland helicopter deal, finalised during the previous government headed by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, got mired in the allegations of kickbacks. According to the ED charge sheet, Michel had received kickbacks to the tune of 30 million Euros from AgustaWestland for the deal involving the purchase of 12 VIP helicopters. The deal, signed in 2007, was scrapped in 2013 following the bribery allegation. (ANI)