Midnapore: Criminal attempts to escape from court

[India], Oct 4 (ANI): A criminal facing trial in a police constable's murder case, tried to escape when he was being produced before the Contai court on Thursday.

Karna Bera, accused in several cases including robbery and murder, attempted to run away along with his two friends Biswajit and Munna from the court premise.

During his attempt to escape, Bera threw a crude bomb in the court premises injuring a police constable.

Though Bera was arrested shortly, the other two managed to flee the scene.

Meanwhile, the injured police constable has been admitted to hospital and is undergoing treatment. (ANI)