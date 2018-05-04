MIEB to be formed this year: Maharashtra Edu Minister

[India] May 04 (ANI): The Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB) will be formed this year, confirmed state education minister Vinod Tawde.

"MIEB will be started by the Maharashtra government this year. It will form the curriculum with the same respect as it is formed in ICSE & CBSE. We will take students from local to global and known to unknown," Tawde told media.

The Ministry will launch 13 non-English government schools under the program this year and plans to expand it to 100 schools by next year. The new board will take the students 'from local to global and known to unknown.'

The council has been formed of many talented educationists, including Shaheen Mistri from Teach for India and Sonam Wangchuk (founding director of the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh). The teachers will also undergo a special training and interview rounds before being employed by the schools. (ANI)