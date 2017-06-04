Mild tremor hits Maharashtra's Koyna region

[India], June 4 (ANI): People in Maharashtra were rattled by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake on late Saturday night.

The medium intensity earthquake, which struck around 11.45 p.m., was centered in the Koyna region of Maharashtra.

There have been no reports of any loss of life and property so far.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Friday, a 5.0 magnitude earthquake, centering in Gohana, Haryana, lasted for about a minute around 4.20 a.m.

Tremors were felt again in Rohtak, Haryana at 8.13 a.m. (ANI)