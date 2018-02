& Kashmir) [India], Feb. 25 (ANI): A policeman lost his life in a militant attack at Soura in Srinagar on Sunday.

The police personnel was guarding the residence of a Hurriyat Conference (M) leader as a militant attacked him and decamped with his service rifle at Soura in the outskirts of Srinagar.

This is the second attack in a row after a policeman was killed while guarding Charar-e-Sherief in the central Kashmir's Budgam district on Sunday afternoon. (ANI)