Militant recruiting network busted in J-K

[India], Mar. 19 (ANI): The Security forces on Monday busted a militant recruiting network here.

The criminal network with Jaish-e-Mohammed links was busted in a joint operation carried out by a 42-member strong team comprised of officials from Awantipora Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a special counter-insurgency branch of the Indian Army- Rashtriya Rifles (RR).

The security personnel working on specific information carried out the operation in Tral region and busted the criminal network.

In this regard cases under section 18, 18B, 20, 39 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention {ULA (P)} Act have been registered in the Tral Police Station and investigations have been taken up. (ANI)