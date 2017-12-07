Militants abduct cop's brother in Bandipora, released later

[India], December 7 (ANI): Suspected militants on Wednesday evening abducted the brother of a policeman in Bandipora district of north Kashmir.

A group of militants barged inside the residence of policeman Farooq Ahmad Khan and abducted his brother Mudasir Khan at Chawan town of Gujerpati Ajas

district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The family had informed the police that the militants were looking for Farooq and as he was not at home, they took along Mudasir.

Soon after getting the information, the police and army launched a massive manhunt to trace the abductors.

Meanwhile, after questioning Mudasir for more than six hours, the militants released him and sent him back home. (ANI)