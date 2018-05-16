Militants fired upon 42 RR patrolling party in J-K's Tral

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Wed, May 16, 2018 12:00 hrs

[India], May 16 (ANI): Militants on Wednesday fired upon 42 Rashtriya Rifles patrolling party in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack was reported from Shikargah area in Tral sub-division of Pulwama district.

The area is being cordoned off.

Further details are awaited.

Yesterday, terrorists hurled a grenade at a police station in Pulwama's Rajpora.

However, the grenade missed the target and exploded outside the station.

Police retaliated with aerial firing.

Earlier on Tuesday, suspected terrorists fired upon a police vehicle, killing Bilal Ahmad, a Special Police Officer (SPO) at Pazalpora Arwani area of Bijbehara town in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. (ANI)



