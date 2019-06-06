Militants, security forces battle in Pulwama

Srinagar: A gunfight started on Thursday between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Police said that after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in Panjran village in Lassipora area, the security forces started a cordon and search operation.

"As the security forces neared the militants, they opened fire at the surrounding security forces triggering an encounter," a police officer said.

As a precaution, authorities suspended mobile internet services in Pulwama.