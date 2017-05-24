Militants shot PDP worker at Srinagar's Barzulla district

[India] May 24 (ANI): A Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP or PDP) worker was allegedly shot by militants in Srinagar's Barzulla district on Wednesday night.

Gunmen fired at Abdul Qayoom in the Barzulla area, following which he was shifted to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) in a critical condition.

The Medical Superintendent of the SMHS Hospital, Dr. Nazir Chowdhary, was quoted by local media, saying that Qayoom had received three bullet injuries and was being operated upon.

The incident comes weeks after another PDP leader Abdul Gani Dar was shot dead by militants. Earlier this day, a security guard thwarted a bank robbery attempt by suspected militants in Shopian. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank guard threw chilli powder to disarm the accused. Militants had also targeted Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Operations Group (SOG) camps with grenades. At least one civilian was injured in the attack. The grenade missed exploded on the road, injuring a man identified as Ishfaq Rashid, and currently he is being treated at a local hospital. (ANI)