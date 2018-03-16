MIM supports TDP's notice to move no-confidence motion

[India]Mar 16(ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that they will support the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, brought by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) against the Narendra Modi-government.

Stating the reasons for supporting the motion, Owaisi said, "The Modi government had failed to implement the State Reorganisation Act".

For the unversed, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), who pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) earlier in the day, wrote to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General for moving a motion on 'No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers' in the House.

"Under Rule 198(B) of chapter XVII of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in Lok Sabha, I hereby give notice to move the following motion in the House on Today Dated 16.03.18," TDP MP Thota Narasimha said in the letter. "This House expressed No confidence in the Council of Ministers," read the Motion stated therein. The 'No-Confidence motion' was also supported by the key opposition parties like the Congress, All India Anna Dravida Munetra Kazagam(AIADMK), Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) and Communist Party(Marxist)(CPM). Owaisi further accused the Government of failing to fulfil its promise of providing employment to the youth and prevent the growing instances of injustice against Muslim women and minorities. Owaisi is the only serving member of parliament (MP) from the AIMIM in the present Lok Sabha.(ANI)