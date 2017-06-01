Miniature artist designs golden nib to honour DMK's Karunanidhi

[India], June 1 (ANI): Coimbatore's miniature artist Raja has designed a miniature golden nib with a diamond tip in order to honour Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Karunanidhi on his 94th birthday which will be celebrated on June 3.

The nib is constituent of 800 milligrams of gold and four percent of diamond which is used up in the formation of the tip of the nib.

The idea behind the creation of such a nib is to honour the literature work of Karunanidhi.

Raja told ANI, "I have always been pretty much smitten by the dialogues, literature, lyrics and other such writings of Karunanidhi ever since my childhood. Given my profession, I thought of designing a miniature to dedicate and honour him. That is how, I ended up designing a miniature of a golden nib with a diamond tip which I will be handing over to him one on one, in person on his birthday which will be celebrated on June 3."

He has also designed a miniature of Karunanidhi sitting in a chair situated on a palm. In the miniature, the DMK leader can be seen wearing black shades and yellow shawl. (ANI)