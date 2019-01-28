Minimum income to every poor if we win Lok Sabha polls: Rahul

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): The Congress will ensure minimum universal basic income for the poor, if it comes to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, party president Rahul Gandhi announced on Monday.

"After winning in 2019 we will take a step that no party has ever taken. We will ensure minimum universal basic income for the poor. No government in the world has ever taken such a decision," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a rally here.

While promising to empower the farmers, poor and marginalised, the Congress leader took a dig at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led government in Centre and states saying that the party only works to benefit the rich.

"Whenever we spoke of loan waiver, the BJP said they do not have money. In Chhattisgarh, they said they have no money. In Madhya Pradesh, (former chief minister) Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he does not have money. In Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he does not have money for loan waiver. They do not have money for loan waiver but they can waive loans off India’s 15 richest industrialists," Rahul Gandhi said while intensifying his attack on the BJP. "What the BJP could not do in 15 years, we did in 24 hours. There is no lack of money. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi only wants you to listen to his ‘Mann ki Baat’. Rafale was a huge contract. Lakhs of youth could have got jobs. But Modi wanted to benefit his industrialist friend," he added. The Congress chief also accused the BJP of diluting the Land Acquisition Bill in the Parliament. He said: "Our land acquisition bill guaranteed four times the price of land to farmers and if industrialists did not start work in 10 years, the land would go back to farmers. But Prime Minister Modi and the BJP diluted the bill. " He further said that the Congress government in Chhattisgarh will work for the benefit of the people in the state. "You imposed your trust on us and helped us form the government in Chhattisgarh. The responsibility is huge and we will try our best to fulfil it. All our leaders fought unitedly and this helped us win," Rahul said. (ANI)