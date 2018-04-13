Ministers supporting Kathua accused have no right to stay in Cabinet: Omar

[India], Apr. 13 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday urged incumbent state chief Mehbooba Mufti to take stringent action against the ministers who are supporting the accused in Kathua Rape case.

Abdullah further asserted that the ministers who have allegedly threatened the police to not make arrests, have no right to stay in the Cabinet.

"The ministers who supported killers of Kathua Rape case victim and threatened police not to make arrests, have no right to stay in the cabinet. Mehbooba Mufti should take action just like she took against Haseeb Drabu (ex J&K FM), whose crime wasn't this heinous," he said.

The father of the eight-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district today said that the culprits should be "hanged till death". Speaking to ANI on Friday, he said, "I miss my daughter every day. Those responsible for killing my daughter should be hanged till death." Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday announced that the state government would bring a new law to make the death penalty mandatory for those who rape minors. Kathua MLA Rajiv Jasrotia has been missing since two days after being questioned about the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in his constituency in Jammu and Kashmir. The minor girl, who belonged to the nomadic Muslim Bakarwal community, was abducted on January 10. She was reportedly held in captivity for a week by the accused in a small village temple in the district. She was kept sedated and sexually assaulted once again before she was bludgeoned to death. (ANI)