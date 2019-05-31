Ministers who sworn-in today thanked PM Modi

Soon after taking oath as Union ministers, the newly inducted Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi who is given a Cabinet berth said, "Narendra Modi has clearly given a message to the entire nation about 'sabka saath, sabka vikas.' We will carry forward the hard work that Prime Minister did in the past 5 years. From tomorrow itself, we will begin all the work."

Anurag Thakur who sworn-in as Minister of State said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will stand true to the expectation of people. This government will work better and we all will do whatever we can for this country."

"Right now there is no priority as no one is given any ministry yet. I would congratulate people of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union ministers have been decided and now everyone will be given ministry," said Ramvilas Paswan, LJP Chief, who was also inducted in the new cabinet. "I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving me the opportunity again. We had worked under his leadership for the last five years and looking forward to work again and will fulfil the expectations of the people," said Dharmendra Pradhan after getting inducted into the Cabinet. After the announcement of the list of Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Modi said: "Congratulations to all those who took oath today. This team is a blend of youthful energy & administrative experience, has people who have excelled as Parliamentarians and those who had distinguished professional careers. Together, we will work for India's progress" (ANI)