Ministry of Civil Aviation extends Rajiv Bansal's tenure

[India], November 24 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation officials on Friday said that the tenure of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Air India Limited Rajiv Bansal was extended for three months.

An order in this regard was issued by the Ministry yesterday.

The officials from the ministry said, "Tenure of Chairman and Managing Director of Air India Limited Rajiv Bansal has been extended for a further period of three months or until further orders, whichever is earlier".

Bansal, is also an additional secretary and financial adviser at the petroleum ministry, is a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Nagaland cadre. He hails from Haryana.

The airline, which was under a debt burden of over Rs. 50,000 crore, managed to eke out operational profit for the first time in a decade in 2015-16. (ANI)