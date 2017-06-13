Ministry of Food Processing signs MoU with Germany

[India] June 13 (ANI) : Ministry of Food Processing Industries has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ANUGA, world's largest promotional and investment trade fair organised in Germany.

The aim of signing this MoU is to create a business platform for Indian Food Processors and exporters and also to put Indian food and cuisine at Global platform. It will double the income of farmers and connect India to world markets.

Minister of Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that "Partnership of ANUGA and the Government of India, Ministry of Food Processing Industry is bound to create next level of market for Indian food processing industries".

"The Government of India has signed MoU not only with ANUGA but also with SIAL, Paris, the world's largest food innovation exhibition," she said. The Minister said to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) into our domestic Modern Food retail, the ministry is organising World Food Mania in November 2017," said Kaur. She further added that "we are creating enterprise friendly investment environment in the country and ensuring that projects are not stuck because of approval of archaic government guidelines or inspector raj. We have made many new beginnings in this regard". ANUGA has over 7000 exhibitors showcasing vide variety of food products from 98 countries and approximately 2 million visitors from 187 countries.(ANI)