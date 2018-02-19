Ministry of Railways relaxes upper age limit for C Level I & II posts

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): In an unprecedented move, Ministry of Railways has extended the relaxation in Upper Age Limit for all categories, for the ongoing recruitment of Group C Level I & II posts. The news has brought happiness on the faces of many, particularly the youths awaiting job opportunities.

The official websites of RRBs also state that the last date of submission of application would also be extended suitably. Not only this, it has also been decided that the questions in regional languages like Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Odiya, Telugu, Bangla and others will be available for candidates to take the exam.

This time, online applications for around 90,000 posts in Group C Level I (Erstwhile Group D) like Track maintainer, Points man, Helper, Gateman, Porter and Group C Level II categories like Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP), Technicians (Fitter, Crane Driver, Blacksmith, Carpenter) through Railway Recruitment Boards websites, are invited. The notifications have already been uploaded on RRB Websites. The decision came just a day after thousands of youths on Sunday staged violent protests and indulged in arson at three railway stations in Bihar against reducing the age limit for recruitment in the Railways. Not only this, resentment among youth was also against reservation of most of the seats for ITI holders in the Railways. (ANI)