Ministry seeks blocking of satirical 'dowry calculator' website; owner says won't budge

New Delhi: Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has asked Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to block a website which claims to calculate the dowry amount for grooms and take action against its developers.

Gandhi on Thursday wrote a letter in this regard to her cabinet colleague Prasad, saying the website should be blocked as it promotes seeking dowry by men.

She said that it has been brought to her notice that there is a website www.dowrycalculator.com that suggests a dowry amount a potential groom can expect to get after considering parameters like his caste, qualification, profession, income etc.

Gandhi said in her letter this was not only shameful but also illegal as it promoted dowry. “I request you to have this site blocked immediately and initiate action against the owners/developers of the website and the agency which is hosting this website,” the Minister said. “I request you to have this site blocked immediately and initiate action against the owners/developers of the website and the agency which is hosting this website,” the Minister said. She further mentioned that she has asked the Secretary in the ministry of WCD to initiate proceedings under the Dowry Prohibition Act in this matter. The practice of dowry is a punishable offence in India. She further mentioned that she has asked the Secretary in the ministry of WCD to initiate proceedings under the Dowry Prohibition Act in this matter. The practice of dowry is a punishable offence in India. The site came to prominence when Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday tweeted to the Prime Minister’s office and Ministry of Women and Child Development reporting a Dowry Calculator web portal urging them to take immediate action against the website. The site came to prominence when Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday tweeted to the Prime Minister’s office and Ministry of Women and Child Development reporting a Dowry Calculator web portal urging them to take immediate action against the website. Someone just brought this site to my attention. Absolutely shameful! Let me remind the developers that giving or taking dowry is illegal in India. I urge the @MinistryWCD, @PMOIndia to take immediate action against this.https://t.co/KQWBxQtd7J — Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 28, 2018 Scindia, the Member of Parliament from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, said in a tweet, “Someone just brought this site to my attention. Absolutely shameful! Let me remind the developers that giving or taking dowry is illegal in India. I urge the @MinistryWCD, @PMOIndia to take immediate action against this.” Scindia, the Member of Parliament from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, said in a tweet, “Someone just brought this site to my attention. Absolutely shameful! Let me remind the developers that giving or taking dowry is illegal in India. I urge the @MinistryWCD, @PMOIndia to take immediate action against this.” Tanul Thakur, a film critic who holds the rights for the website, however, said it was a satire. Tweeting from his account, Thakur posted a screengrab of Scindia’s tweet with a caption, “Calm down, it's a satire. (But thanks for directing traffic to the website.)” Tanul Thakur, a film critic who holds the rights for the website, however, said it was a satire. Tweeting from his account, Thakur posted a screengrab of Scindia’s tweet with a caption, “Calm down, it's a satire. (But thanks for directing traffic to the website.)” Calm down, it's a satire. (But thanks for directing traffic to the website.) pic.twitter.com/AfAAzl4je6 — Tanul Thakur (@Plebeian42) May 29, 2018 The website, which have been seen by some on social media networks as a satirical take on the practice of dowry, says it is “dedicated to all the matchmaking aunties of India.” The website, which have been seen by some on social media networks as a satirical take on the practice of dowry, says it is “dedicated to all the matchmaking aunties of India.”