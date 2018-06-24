Minor abducted, gang-raped in Mathura

[India], June 24 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly abducted from her house and gang-raped by four people in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

Mother of the victim told ANI that the accused drugged her daughter, pulled her out of the house and raped her on Saturday.

"I started looking for my daughter everywhere. One of my neighbours later heard some noises from a house in our area, and that where I found my daughter in an unconscious state," she added.

The matter was reported to the police, and an investigation was initiated.

Even before the police could arrest the accused in the matter, one of them allegedly attempted suicide and later passed away in the hospital during treatment. His family blamed the victim's family of murder. "A case of gang-rape has been registered. Another case of attempt to suicide has been registered against the man. The probe is underway," circle officer Rakesh Kumar told ANI.(ANI)