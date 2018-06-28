Minor abducted, raped in MP

[India], June 28 (ANI): An eight-year-old girl was abducted and allegedly raped by an unidentified person before being abandoned at a secluded place in Mandsaur.

The minor girl had gone missing from her school in Hafiz Colony on Tuesday afternoon.

"The girl was found near Lakshman Darwaza on Wednesday morning around 10:00 am. The girl was found with injuries all over her body. She was raped. We rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she was later referred to Indore for further treatment," said Manoj Singh, Superintendent of Police, Mandsaur.

Singh added that a case has been registered and the police has started searching for the accused. (ANI)