Minor arrested for allegedly raping three-year-old girl in Haryana

[India], Jan. 17 (ANI): A 15-year-old boy was arrested and presented before the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday for allegedly raping a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Haryana's Hisar district.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the victim was alone at home and the accused neighbour allegedly raped her.

When the parents of the victim returned home they found the girl in the pool of blood.

The parents soon approached the police and filed an FIR regarding the matter following which the accused was arrested.

Meanwhile, Hisar's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jitender Kumar said, "The accused was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board today. Her parents work as labourers and were not around when the incident took place". (ANI)