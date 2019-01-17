Minor boy carries mother's body on bicycle after neighbours refuse help for cremation

[India], Jan 16 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a minor boy from Karpabahal village in Odisha's Jharsuguda district carried his mother's body on bicycle after neighbours refused to provide help for the cremation.

45-year-old widow, Janaki, died after collapsing near a tube well, where she had gone to fetch water. When her 17-year-old son asked the neighbours for help to carry the body to the cremation ground, nobody came to his aid.

With no one ready to assist him, the teen tied his mother's body to his bicycle with the help of an uncle and buried it in a nearby forest, as he did not have the money for a proper cremation.

Janaki had married a man in Sundergarh district, but after the death of her husband, she lived in her paternal village along her son. (ANI)