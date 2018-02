[India], February 23 (ANI): A 14-year-old student of Uttar Pradesh's Bhagatpur village has allegedly committed suicide by hanging self inside the madrasa.

The body of the minor boy was recovered on Thursday.

The teachers informed about the incident to child's parents following which they lodged a complaint with the police while demanding an action.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem and the police are investigating the matter.(ANI)