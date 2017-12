[India], Dec 3 (ANI): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in Hamirpur's Majhgaon.

The incident allegedly took place when the victim had gone to relieve herself in the fields when a group of men attacked and raped her.

An accused has been arrested in this regard, while a case has been registered at Majhgaon police station.

Investigation to find others is on.(ANI)